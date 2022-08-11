The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Burn Scar in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Mullen Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground, Rob Roy
Reservoir, Illinois Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground,
Evans Creek Campground, French Creek Campground and Centennial.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in south central Wyoming,
Carbon. In southeast Wyoming, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground and Rob Roy
Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
