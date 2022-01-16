Jan. 6 was a very big deal

The column you published Jan. 12 downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (by Dave Simpson) does our republic a disservice.
Intent is an important element of any crime. The stated intent of those assaulting Congress that day was to prevent the certification of the election of the president of the United States, including erecting a gallows and calling for the execution of the vice president.
Yes, that is a very big deal, “an assault on democracy,” in the words of Wyoming’s thoroughly conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
The violent rejection of a fair and democratic election by supporters seeking to keep a defeated leader in power is called an attempted coup. Were this to have occurred in any other country, U.S. condemnation would have been immediate and universal.
The columnist reminds us of other acts of mayhem over the last few years, like this was just another reprehensible example of political protest run amok; like driving over peaceful demonstrators in Charlottesville or torching buildings in Kenosha.
Wrong. This was the first time in our 250-year history that U.S. citizens violently attempted to overturn the results of an election.
Now is the time for a renewed commitment to the Declaration of Independence and the “consent of the governed,” for a commitment to one another that we will resolve our differences through peaceful elections rather than civil war. Downplaying the significance of Jan. 6 is a deep insult to our democracy, to our United States of America, and to all 155 million Americans who cast their votes in good faith in 2020.