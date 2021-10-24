At Wyoming football games, the phrase “One Wyoming” is used referring to how the state i together in support of the Cowboys.
During the past year, there have been several issues that have split Wyomingites, issues that have strained relationships and have caused people to take sides even to the point of being extreme.
Those issues proved very divisive, whether the “Trump Lie”; the matt Gaetz rally to rip Liz; Biden’s handling of the pipeline, the border and Afghanistan; the vaccine (do or don’t); wearing masks; or mandates. And no matter where you stand, every issue split people further apart.
There is a new band-aid that an heal the wound and pull us together. It’s not made by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. It’s an exciting product called Josh Allen.
People in Wyoming are jumping on the Allen bandwagon. His T-shirts are spreading lie wildfire.
Kids of all ages want to stay up late if the Bills are spreading like wildfire. Kids of all ages want to stay up late if the Bills are playing a night game. Josh is a humble player with aa smile, a competitive spirit and a love for Wyoming.
If I were the marketing director for Wyoming, I would grasp this opportunity.
Josh has become a national commodity. People everywhere are talking about him and Wyoming in the same breath. Wyoming with its boundless beauty and wonderful people is gaining recognition throughout our country.
Even the buffalo on our flag connects us to the town he plays for.
Now we have something to pull us together instead of apart. It’s called the Josh Allen story and it’s not for sale to any other state.