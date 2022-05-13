Justice for all or privilege for a few?
The thought the Supreme Court will end the protections afforded women by Roe vs. Wade is really saddening. Apart from what is essentially a patriarchal grab of all American women’s bodies and a woman’s individual rights, there is a larger hurt being perpetrated on all of us.
The study of American history shows that there has been a slow evolution of responsibility for individual rights from church to local to state to federal.
For example, in the 1600s and 1700s, the church was responsible for the needy until population increases and industrialization rendered their ability to provide aid ineffective. Next, parish-based overseers of the poor determined who was worthy and unworthy of local support and collected taxes to support the worthy poor.
The parish/overseer system was overwhelmed and the poor houses of the 18th and early 19th centuries emerged and lumped criminals, orphans, widows, pregnant women, persons with mental illness and debtors together. Individual states eventually took responsibility for defining the rights of these different groups of people. Orphanages, insane asylums, prisons and homes for unwed mothers were funded.
Individual state legislation protecting the welfare and rights of people labeled as poor, indigent, unfit and helpless was eventually taken over by the federal government.
The separation of church and state, the abolition of slavery, a woman’s right to vote, the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, Roe vs. Wade, and more expanded and deepened the rights of citizens. No longer were white, property-owning men the only citizens.
With the likely ending of Roe vs. Wade, this expansion of rights is halted. It could signal the first step of reversal.
Federal legislation defines what is “justice for all.” Thirteen states have “trigger laws” on the books that will end a woman’s rights over her pregnant body if Roe is overturned. Wyoming is at the forefront of this movement. One federally defined “right of the citizen” is taken away.
The evolution of responsibility for individual rights from church to local to state to federal has a historical parallel. It is the movement from a medieval social world ruled by royalty, nobility and church to a modern one based in the rule of law that defines and protects citizens — all of us. If Roe is overturned, we retreat to a more medieval world in which American oligarchs, the new nobility and politicized churches work together to take away the rights of citizens.
The worst-case scenario of this reversal is America becomes an autocracy with someone like Donald Trump or Vladmir Putin “ruling” based on loyalty and whim. The rule of law and justice for all will slowly erode, becoming once again privilege for a few.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie