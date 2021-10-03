It seems obvious that all Albany County and Laramie residents desire clean, cheap and accessible drinking water. In fact, most people assume this is a fact when they open their faucet for water.
However, if you are paying attention to the news we also can assume that when it comes to clean drinking water the world is changing rapidly. Water contamination is no longer an unusual occurrence.
Consequently, people need to review and comment on the proposed revisions to the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone Regulations during the current ongoing 45-day comment period ending Nov. 2 at the Albany County Commission meeting.
These regulations protect your clean drinking water supply coming from the Casper Aquifer Protection Area (CAPA), the ridge east of the city of Laramie, where snowmelt and rain runoff infiltrate into the porous sandstones and fractures, replenishing the underground aquifer.
Because of fractures, faults and other features this exposed ridge is very vulnerable to contamination. Fortunately, a segment of the CAPA (also known as Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone) is located in the new Pilot Hill Recreation Area. However, other sections nearby are exposed and face ongoing development pressure.
Updated regulations will help protect this area.
It is worrisome that continuous development is happening east of Laramie where the Casper Aquifer is recharged. This increases the risk of water contamination by accumulated new sources of nitrates from septic leaching and increased use of fertilizers, pesticides and a host of other chemicals associated with routine residential activity that may find their way into the groundwater supply.
The Aquifer Recharge Zone regulations desperately need to be updated to limit development in such a fragile area. Loopholes allow new residential developments to be approved by elected officials.
If people want clean, accessible and cheap water, now is the time to speak up. Please send the county commissioners an email (commissioners@co.albany.wy.us; see public comment) and express your support for more protections of our aquifer drinking water.
You can find the regulation changes at the Albany County website, coalbany.wy.us.