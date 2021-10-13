Keep our drinking water safe

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
People in Flint, Michigan, probably could not have envisioned they were being contaminated by their water. Contaminated water isn’t just a Flint problem, it is a global problem.
After reading the article in a recent Boomerang about the “U.N. report warning of global water crisis amid climate change,” I no longer feel like an alarmist. The droughts are increasing and the West is going to continue to get drier. Area ranchers are already worried about getting enough irrigation water. Many ranchers have been selling their cattle to help mitigate the droughts.
My early childhood was spent on my grandparents’ homestead between Lusk and Nebraska, essentially the Sandhills country. My grandmother’s deepest fear was that the well would go dry. The Depression and Dust Bowl days were terrifying and deadly for thousands.
They, too, lost livestock and lived off whatever they could scrounge up — mainly rabbits. I have an old picture of my grandmother with her rifle and a string of jackrabbits. It used to be considered an insult to tell someone their “family eats jackrabbits,” as they were considered a scourge on the prairies.
Yet we continue to build in places that should be protected from humans because we continue to be a messy lot. Vast expanses of lawn are fertilized and sprayed with pesticides. Land grabs are becoming more important than protecting the precious groundwater beneath us. The greed of developers and gas stations have become more important than protecting our water.
We here in Laramie are blessed with the priceless gift of the Casper Aquifer, yet we take it for granted when we turn the faucet on we will get clear, clean water. Don’t count on it!
Get up, get busy and read the regulation changes at the Albany County website, co.albany.wy.us. Send the county commissioners an e-mail (commissioners@co.albany.wy.us, see public comment) and express support for more protections of our aquifer drinking water.
Remember, water like ours can quench our thirst for a long time — or not. It is up to all of us.