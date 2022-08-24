Most Laramie residents are well educated in civics and understand how the federal government is structured. But not everyone knows how our city government works, even though it is vital to our happiness and prosperity.
Laramie currently has a council and city manager form of government, which mimics the structure of a corporation. The City Council is the board of directors and the city manager is the CEO.
We vote for the members of council, which convenes every week for a few hours at most, for a meeting or work session. The mayor (who is "weak," as s/he is not allowed to introduce new items) is merely the chair of the board, chosen by its members to run the meetings.
No one who works full-time in City Hall is elected and directly accountable to the public.
This sort of structure works well for a for-profit corporation, whose growth is constrained by a need to make money. But because government doesn't have to make a profit, it promotes unconstrained bureaucratic bloat and quickly becomes dysfunctional in all but the smallest cities.
During the past several years, we have experienced this dysfunction as city government has quietly grown to record size, flooding local businesses and residents with a torrent of new regulations and restrictions that empower, and make work for, the bureaucracy.
As Laramie's population increases toward the milestone of 50,000 residents (at which time we'll suddenly appear on the maps of large retailers and other national businesses), we need to consider a shift to a form of government that's more efficient, democratic and responsive.
As the election approaches, let's begin to talk about moving — as Cheyenne wisely has — to a city structured more like the state and federal governments, with council as a legislative body and an elected Mayor as chief executive.
Only by doing this can we contain a bureaucracy that's becoming increasingly intransigent and self-interested, and is growing to such an extent that it might soon need to impose a seventh penny of regressive sales tax to fund itself.