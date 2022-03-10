Lawmakers ‘know not what they do’

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Converse County... Lower Elevations
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains... Shirley Basin...Central
Carbon County...North Snowy Range Foothills...Southwest Carbon
County...Laramie Valley...South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Many years ago I worked the floor in a juvenile prison in Washington state.
A number of my fellow workers had graduated from Seattle Pacific University. Freshman at SPU then were required to go to chapel once a day. Lower-division students were required to take courses in which they were asked to lay out the foundation of their faith and critique it.
What my late 20s-aged colleagues related was they were taught to question what they were told is true. Critical questioning of one’s personal beliefs led to one of two directions. What the university thought was, that by critical questioning of received truth, a person’s faith would become grounded in a way that would serve as a lifelong foundation to live a Christian life. This is where my fellow workers were.
The other direction involved discovery that delivered “T”ruth was rhetorical, empty, controlling and disconnected from Christian action. Persons who followed this path learned that their beliefs were founded in the sand of worldly interpretation. They lost their faith.
What the Wyoming Legislature was doing during its (since failed) attempt to defund the Women and Gender Studies Program at the University of Wyoming follows the second path. The most general purpose of a university education is to teach a person how to live a deep and satisfying life.
The foundation of personal faith is not found blindly believing what one is told is true. The foundation of faith is created by following a path that questions what a person is told is true.
The Legislature needs to support the university’s effort to teach our children to think critically, to question what they are told is true and to find their own “T”ruths, be they in their version of Christianity or any religion or faith. Otherwise, our children will see legislators as saying one thing and doing another.
I think the Legislature thought it was doing the Christian thing. It wasn’t. It was following the second path and driving our children away from faith. They know not what they do.