It is sad news that once again Laramie is reporting a severe cruelty case with an inadequate response to an investigation and protection of the victim. I am responding to July 20 Boomerang story, "Locals angry over July 4 dog beating incident."
Does law enforcement still require a dead dog for the charge of such a cruel incident to be a felony? Because this is a public safety issue, local residents should be concerned.
The FBI and National Sheriff’s Association partnered together in 2016 to add animal cruelty crimes in their collection of national crime statistics. They recognize there is overwhelming evidence that animal abuse is linked to crimes against people and can be an initial stage to future violent crimes.
The National Sheriff’s Association indicates that if somebody is harming an animal there is a good chance that person also is hurting a human or involved in illegal activity.
We all know that people are capable of great cruelty to animals. This behavior escalates when no one stops it. Will this case be handled differently?
Most abused animals suffer in silence. Fortunately, this case was revealed. Unfortunately, in Wyoming the legal system has not kept pace with the emerging cultural norms that elevate the status of pets in our lives.
Most often, companion animals are increasingly woven into the fabric of a family’s life. Dogs especially provide support, protection and love and are considered quasi-family members.
As a member of the Wyoming Coalition for Animal Protection, I am concerned the public safety issues in this cruelty case may be minimized as well as protection of a companion animal from future harm.
Dogs depend on us to speak on their behalf in cases like this one on July 4 in Laramie. This case warrants permanent removal of the puppy from danger. Keep track of this victim. The case is scheduled for Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.