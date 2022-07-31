It is sad news that once again Laramie is reporting a severe cruelty case with an inadequate response to an investigation and protection of the victim. I am responding to July 20 Boomerang story, "Locals angry over July 4 dog beating incident."

Does law enforcement still require a dead dog for the charge of such a cruel incident to be a felony? Because this is a public safety issue, local residents should be concerned.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus