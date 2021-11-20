The city of Richmond, California, was successful in its legal effort to close a coal storage terminal within its boundaries. The Levin-Richmond Terminal Corp. was given until 2027 to close its terminal, the shipping point for Utah-generated petroleum coke, a byproduct of oil refining.
As the Wyoming Legislature looks forward to its next full session, it seems to have once again buried its head in the proverbial sand at the news that mineral income has increased. The world is changing around us and the Legislature supports efforts to sue to build a coal terminal in Washington state.
Good luck with that!
The Legislature fights pointless battles such as that against mask mandates. It seeks ways to lessen school funding. It considers funding an $80 million dam that benefits only 100 irrigators, most of whom live in Colorado.
The world is changing around us, and the Legislature fiddles as it ignores the effect events in the larger world have on our economy. There is not one iota of vision within the narratives coming out of the Legislature.
What is said and done are too often cartoonish — the current example the wimpy bill that stands in glorious opposition to federal mask mandates. Creation of this bill cost taxpayers $175,000.
Good job, Wyoming Legislature, good job.
Has anyone gotten ranchers together to get their ideas on how to navigate the next 25 years? Has the Legislature asked University of Wyoming faculty what might be pathways into a sustainable future? Have they incorporated Rocky Mountain Power's plans into our common future? How about businesses that have expressed interest in coming to Wyoming but chose not to? What do they tell us about ourselves? What do kindergarten teachers say our state needs to build a healthy world for our kids? Has the Legislature asked different groups of citizens to brainstorm vision?
The conservatism acted out by Wyoming's Legislature seeks to buttress a vision that is essentially negative, that seems to revolve around the mantra of, "Stop new ideas and change at the border!"