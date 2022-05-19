LETTERS POLICY

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 MPH with
gusts up to 65 MPH expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes but is not limited Cheyenne, Wheatland,
Douglas, Laramie, Rawlins, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 9 PM MDT this evening. Hard
Freeze Watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Wind impacts mainly to transportation. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and the Laramie Valley
including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Laramie, and Bosler.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
