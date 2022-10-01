Support for lodging tax
The lodging tax is a great asset for the Albany County community and this countywide lodging tax is up for renewal during this year’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Our support is important for this critical revenue stream. This tax is not paid by residents of Albany County, as it only applies to paid overnight accommodations, typically paid for by visitors to the area.
In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Albany County Tourism Board provided $87,250 in grant support to local nonprofits to put toward marketing 24 events that drew outside visitation to Albany County. Visit Laramie staff also works collaboratively with agencies throughout the county to make Albany County a year-round destination for travelers.
The new visitor center at 800 S. 3rd St. not only provides information to travelers, but it is also a good resource for those new to the Laramie area as well as longtime residents. Their lobby includes a gift shop and selected art works for sale by local artists. Go to VisitLaramie.org for more comprehensive information, including their annual report.
Tourism dollars help small businesses and attractions thrive. Last year, travel spending supported 2,130 jobs in Albany County and promoted all facets of our county — history, recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Vote on Nov. 8 to support our community.
Kathleen Bertoncelj
Laramie
Urban Renewal Authority
Few parts of Laramie qualify as “urban,” and none as a “slum.” Nonetheless, a few weeks ago, the Laramie City Council passed a resolution approving formation of an Urban Renewal Authority.
The public should be concerned about this for several reasons.
Firstly, forming a URA would expand the city’s powers of condemnation and eminent domain. State law says that if the URA declares a property to be blighted (the statute requires it to be a “menace,” but a handpicked board would likely ignore this stringent requirement), the city can seize it. Moreover, unless the county commissioners say “no,” this dangerously enhanced power would extend 5 miles beyond the city limits into Albany County.
Secondly, the move would allow the city to engage in “tax increment financing.” The city would spend (and, likely, borrow) money for speculative projects in the hope of recovering it later via taxes.
Taxpayers would pay the interest on any bonds that were issued — even though, with interest rates spiking, this is a very bad time to borrow money. And if a pet project didn’t pan out, or became a
“money pit,” taxpayers would foot the bill — perhaps via an additional penny of regressive sales tax.
Finally, it is unclear that there is actually a market for the “urban renewal” projects that city staff is urging Council to approve. If there were, builders would already be responding to market forces and seeking to undertake those projects without government assistance or direction.
While it would be responsible and beneficial for the city to clean up its own messes (as it proposes to do with the outdated city shops on N. 4th St.), we should think twice before allowing it to vastly expand its powers and perhaps spend our money recklessly. If a URA is formed at all (and it probably should not be), it should be limited to specific projects that the public approves, rather than giving the city bureaucracy carte blanche to seize, tax and spend at will.
Brett Glass
Laramie
General election views
Our country is deeply politically divided. Corruption and extremism run amok. I’ve had enough, and I’m sure others feel the same.
This November, we need to elect leaders with empathy, integrity and common sense. Here in Wyoming, one such leader is Dr. Merav Ben-David, who’s a candidate for Wyoming HD 46 this fall.
Dr. Ben-David is uniquely capable of working across the aisle, because, as an accomplished educator and scientist, she knows how to work with, and listen to, everybody. She is exceedingly skilled at making complex issues easy to understand — as a former student of hers, I can personally attest to this — so we’ll always know what she’s fighting for and why.
I’d also like to give a shoutout to Lynette Greybull, who is running for U.S. House of Representatives. Hageman won the Republican primary, and is not only an extremist, but a proxy of the disgraced former President. In opposition, Greybull stands for the health, safety and prosperity of all Wyoming residents.
As we get closer and closer to the general election, vote early, vote with conscience, and please, vote for Ben-David and Greybull.
Connor Thompson
Cheyenne
Remembering farm animals
I just learned about World Day for Farmed Animals, coming up on Sunday (Gandhi’s birth date). It has been around since 1983 and is meant to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food each year.
Like many, I always considered farm animals only as a source of food. But, after recently watching the documentary Speciesism, I realized that farm animals are much like our family pets, deserving of love and respect.
I’ve learned that farm animals get neither on today’s factory farms. Male baby chicks are ground up alive or suffocated in garbage bags. Hens are crowded in small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding pigs spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Calves are snatched from their mothers upon birth, so we can drink their milk.
The cruelty of factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with plant-based meat and dairy items. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
Lonny Brickle
Laramie