Prioritize clean drinking water
Albany County voters: When you vote for Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council candidates, make clean drinking water a priority.
Consider how lucky we are to have a clean and accessible drinking water supply. Water travels from the Casper Aquifer Protection Area to your faucet — a unique luxury in Wyoming and the United States.
The candidates elected in November will make critical decisions directly affecting our drinking water. It matters who you elect.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates has surveyed the county commission and city council candidates on issues relevant to drinking water protection.
A review of the county commission and city council candidates’ responses is available on the website: albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org.
The Casper Aquifer Protection Area — the recharge area for the groundwater pumped into your faucet from the City of Laramie’s municipal wells — lies east of town on the slope of our Laramie Range. This same groundwater supplies the private domestic wells in the East Grand subdivisions.
Most of the aquifer protection area is outside the city limits, under the jurisdiction of the county commissioners. The commissioners control the type and extent of development within the aquifer protection area through their zoning power. How they choose to exercise that power largely determines the potential for contaminating our water supply.
We are all responsible for maintaining clean drinking water. Protection of drinking water supplies is a critical issue for Laramie and county residents within and outside the Laramie city limits. We encourage all voters to consider the candidates’ stands.
Sylvia Bagdonas
Acting Secretary
Albany County Clean Water Advocates
Ballot drop boxes are convenient, secure
Interim appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time in attempting to impose his extremist views on Wyoming county clerks by asking them to remove ballot drop boxes.
Allred, who has been consistently rejected by the voters of his own county in multiple runs for public office, acknowledges that there have been no problems with the boxes.
Maybe he just wants to deny rural voters the opportunity to get their ballots counted if the Blizzard of ’49 occurs on Election Day and they can’t get to a polling place.
Nearly 4,600 Albany County voters chose absentee ballots in the 2022 primary election. More than 2,300 have voted already in the 2022 general election, and the election annex at the courthouse is busy serving early voters and processing additional absentee ballot requests.
Evidently, voters like and trust this method of voting. The drop boxes are convenient and secure.
Albany County voters should be aware that the Republican candidate for county clerk, Sue Reding, shares Allred’s extremist views on restricting voter participation.
In the League of Women Voters’ primary election guide, Reding stated: “I would lobby to remove the weeks of voting prior to election day and reducing [sic] absentee ballots to the very few people that are either away from the county on election day or physically unable to make it to a polling place because of health issues.”
Please cast your vote for this office thoughtfully and consider the candidacy of Kayla White, who has served in the clerk’s office for 15 years.
She personally can take care of any of its important responsibilities, including issuing marriage licenses and vehicle titles, recording real estate transactions … and ethically and accurately counting votes.
Sarah Gorin
Laramie
Little talked about?
In response to Christine Peterson’s WyoFile.com article published in the Laramie Boomerang on Wednesday, Oct. 10, “Euthanize or Release? The quandary of handling captive animals,” I found the article’s statement “the disagreement brings a little-talked-about research issue to the fore: what happens to wild animals captured for research, and how do we, as humans, determine their fate?” to be disingenuous at best.
The ethical concerns regarding animal research/testing and the well-being of these animals are hardly “little talked about.” Organizations such as Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Humane Society of the United States and the Animal Legal Defense Fund have been campaigning vigorously and loudly for years to end animal testing and the wanton destruction of animals in research facilities: the issue is anything but “little talked about.”
This is a major political concern that has reached national congressional attention. Clearly the University of Wyoming preferred this information had not become public. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently published a front-page story on The Kindness Ranch’s rescue of hundreds of beagles from research labs. Without significant public and advocacy group pressure, these beagles would have been destroyed. A chipmunk has as much right to its life as a beagle.
PCRM has been successful in convincing many colleges and universities to end animal testing and lethal research techniques, mostly through intense public pressure. It’s clear that Ms. Ben-David and Mr. Quallen regretted having to follow the university protocol, despite support from Wyoming Game and Fish to allow the release of the chipmunks. Killing 120 chipmunks in the span of two days must have been a grim task.
Perhaps the university would benefit from having the spotlight trained on its outdated, cruel and odious “protocol” by one or more of these leading animal advocacy groups. As we have seen, their ability to create public outrage and the resultant public pressure on institutions has a proven galvanizing effect.
Patricia McDaniel
Laramie
History and Dictators never change
Countless civilians in Ukraine are being killed every day by our very own Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin.
Some things never change. Winston Churchill new exactly who he was dealing with back in 1940. So Britain put together a small attack force to bomb Berlin. The attack did not amount to much, and had no strategic value for Britain at the time. But that little symbolic attack saved Britain and its freedom.
For mass killers like Hitler, and now Putin, it is all about them and their big ego. Hitler took the bait back in 1940 and began bombing London. Bombs on London freed the British Air Force from attacks on their airfields and permitted them to defend England. That British defense strategy finally paid off when Hitler gave up his plan to invade England.
We see Putin taking a page from Hitler’s playbook. He attacks cities. Kills children in car convoys.
He murders and rapes civilians across all Ukraine. Sure, the bombing of his bridge has caused a massive retaliation, but once again against civilians not the military. Today Putin’s generals are so incompetent they cannot launch an affective attack on a moving target like Ukraine’s army. Cities don’t move. Civilians are defenseless. All easy targets for the weak, poorly trained Russians.
No, there is no Berlin air attack this time, but just like in 1940 the outcome is the same. The Ukraine army has been freed from counter attacks, and is pushing Putin’s army out of their country with the help of the western world. Putin is doing his part by only attacking easy targets not an army on the move. If nuclear weapons are used, I see the cities and civilians of Ukraine being targets once again.
Dictators never change. Like Hitler, Putin will lose his war, and hopefully end up just like Hitler, dead. The sooner the better.
Roy Bane
SPC, retired
Albany County
Big Event crew
A huge shoutout to the Big Event crew, again this year.
The student volunteers have graced our home annually for the past several years and raked the surplus of leaves that blanket our large yard. This year’s volunteers from the Student Chapter of Energy Resources, were exceptional and did not let a leaf go astray.
They were pleasant, friendly and energetic all while packing two green waste bins and several black bags until there was not a leaf to be found. We thank you, and the coordinators of the Big Event for this annual tradition.
Clayleen Rivord
Laramie