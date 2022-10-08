Laramie Youth Football fundraising
The Laramie Youth Football organization would like to extend many thanks to businesses and members of our community for their generous support of our program.
We had two recent fundraisers, a gun raffle and a bake sale, that were very successful.
Several sponsors contributed to our gun raffle. Thank you to the Pet Spa, Vintage Electric, Premier Bone & Joint, Roxie’s, Born in a Barn, Lorena Rodriguez, Kevin McKinney, and Justin and Skiy Martin. Our gun raffle raised more than $10,000. Also, a big thank-you to the West Laramie Fly Store for providing the guns to LYF at no profit.
Thank you to Walmart and Ace Hardware for allowing our coaches, players and parents to sell our baked goods at their locations. Thank you to the local nonprofit Mom Club for providing the baked goods, and thanks to the many community members who purchased cookies, cupcakes, pies and other goodies to help us make over $1,200 (must have been some fantastic cookies).
With the profit from the raffle and our bake sale, our program will purchase some much-needed new equipment and gear for our athletes.
It is the businesses and community members that enable programs like ours to succeed. Our mission includes teaching young athletes the importance of responsibility, teamwork and being a participant in the community we work and play in. Thanks for all of your support, Laramie. We’d love to see you at the Snowy Range Showdown to watch our All-Stars play against other Wyoming teams Oct. 28-30 at War Memorial Stadium.
Laramie Youth Football Board
Nuclear war risks are the highest since 1962
In May, the Boomerang published an edited version of my column on “Surviving Nuclear War.”
Unfortunately in the last five months, the risks of Russia using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine-Russia war have greatly increased, notably with Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory on Sept. 30 and statements from Putin and other Russian leaders that Russia will use nuclear weapons as needed to defend its claimed territory. Much of that claimed territory is occupied by advancing Ukrainian forces, which just took the city of Lyman and continue to push back, kill or capture Russian forces.
Russia is losing the conventional war, is not willing to lose the overall war and has stated repeatedly that it will use nuclear weapons and is “not bluffing.” I believe the Russians, just as I believed since mid-December of 2021 that they would invade Ukraine.
This is an open-ended risk of nuclear war that is not resolved until the Ukraine-Russia war is resolved. The risk of nuclear war that I estimated at 10% in May — I now estimate at 50%, though on an open-ended time horizon, and I will be as relieved as anyone if that is wrong and alarmist and we avoid that situation.
There has not been a nuclear war since August of 1945, for 77 years. We do not know what will happen and whether or not the American homeland will be involved once that threshold is crossed.
I write to urge individuals, families and institutions in Laramie to give some time and energy to civil defense.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Lodging tax support
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for the work of Visit Laramie (also known as the Albany County Tourism Board) and ask for your “yes” vote on the renewal of the 2% lodging tax during the general election on Nov. 8.
When overnight visitors to our community pay the lodging tax, they are supporting the growth of our tourism and hospitality sector. In conjunction with University of Wyoming Hospitality Business Management Minor and the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Bachelor of Science; this tax retains jobs and creates new opportunities for our young people.
Visit Laramie utilizes revenue from the lodging tax to promote our local amenities, historic sites, museums, entertainment venues and trails. Our unique community assets benefit from the exposure provided by the tourism board.
In addition, the locally owned businesses in our community benefit from the conferences, journalists and television producers brought in by Visit Laramie. Foot traffic has increased downtown with visitors coming to eat at the restaurants featured on the Food Network. Heritage travelers seek out unique shops and public art in our award-winning downtown. Hikers and campers stock up on gas and snacks on their way to the mountains. Sports enthusiasts travel from all over the region to attend events at UW.
For these reasons and more, I ask you to join me in supporting the renewal of our 2% lodging tax when you see it on your ballot. To learn more about the Tourism Board, visit their website at visitlaramie.org/advocacy. While you are there, check out the community calendar for a list of upcoming events.
Trey Sherwood
Laramie
Secretary of state’s authority
Since the Aug. 16 primary election, some members in our Wyoming legislature are conspiring to limit the authority of the secretary of state. I feel as if those in our state legislature that want to do this are stripping “We The People” of this great state of our vote.
If this bill gets introduced and passed, elections will be overseen by a new (governor appointed) agency — An elections department, or agency or commission. This would take us the people out of deciding who oversees our elections.
My question is why?
The secretary of state has held the sole duty to oversee elections since Wyoming gained statehood in 1890. So why now? Because Chuck Gray said he wants to make sure Wyoming continues to have secure elections?
We voted for Chuck Gray because he stands on the same issues we stand for. I do not think it is right for some members in our legislature to try to override the choices made by the constituents who they work for.
As per Article 3 Section 46 of our state constitution, Tara Nethercott, who ran against Chuck Gray in the primaries, cannot vote on this subject. She has no say in taking away the secretary of state’s powers. The article states, “A member who has a personal or private interest in any measure or bill proposed or pending, before the legislature shall disclose the fact to the house of which he is a member and shall not vote thereon.” Tara has a special interest because she ran against Gray for the secretary of state position.
Those in our legislature who vote and agree with this are not only stripping our secretary of state of some of the duties, but they are stripping us of our vote. If any of those in our legislature are in your district, I strongly suggest voting them out.
I urge you to contact your local representatives and let them know this is wrong.
Jeremiah Jensen
Afton