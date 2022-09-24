Last Saturday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day. A number of speeches celebrated the Constitution, one of the best Liz Cheney’s to the American Enterprise Institute. She mentioned that during the January 6 attack on the Capitol someone texted her Abraham Lincoln’s "Lyceum Address" of 1838.
Lincoln was 28 when he gave this speech to the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. His subject was the "Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions." The revolutionary generation was dying off and few then remembered the meaning of the Revolution. Lincoln was concerned about the “increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions” for sober reason. Mobs “have pervaded the country, from New England to Louisiana” and were not “peculiar” to any region of the country. When the “mobocratic spirit” prevails, good people lose their attachment to and their ability to defend our institutions and thus “the fondest hope of the lovers of freedom” will be overturned.
Reading the "Lyceum Address" feels very contemporary although it was given over 180 years ago. Lincoln’s prescription for the dangerous decay of our institutions was the strict adherence to the rule of law, even to bad laws. Bad laws can be changed, but our Constitution is lost with the loss of the rule of law.
We all need to seriously ponder Lincoln’s words and recognize and defend the great gift we have in our Constitution.
Sue Favret
Laramie
Supporting Trey Sherwood
I have known Trey Sherwood for many years. I am writing in support of re-electing her to the Wyoming state legislature in House District 14.
First of all, it’s important to know what she is not. Trey is not guided by on-line conspiracy theories, false claims of voter fraud, or efforts to overturn elections and undermine our democracy. She is also not a cultural warrior.
This is who Trey is – a strong leader who makes a difference.
As the driving force behind Downtown Laramie for the past seventeen years, she has successfully worked to promote economic development, helping make our downtown a thriving and welcoming place for small businesses and consumers. Her efforts have received national recognition.
As one of Albany County’s state legislators for the past two years, Trey has pursued issues important to the average person – jobs, economic development, affordable health care and prescription drugs, and quality education from preschool through higher education. She believes that listening, hard work, and collaborating with others regardless of political affiliation is a formula for success.
Trey Sherwood is an economic developer, a leader, and a community builder. She has served us well and will continue to do so.