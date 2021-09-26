School board caves to political pressures
Parents, scientists and doctors have been ignored as well as the science that they have provided illustrating that masks will cause more harm than protection.
Knowing our school board’s devotion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health, I specifically provided information and reports directly from the CDC and NIH illustrating that the masks they now tout as lifesaving have historically been considered useless in this situation.
School boards across the country are acting exactly the same. School board members have been showing up at public meetings fully masked when not required, calling police, changing meeting times and places, cutting public speaking time, providing advanced sign-up of speakers they favor and favoring Zoom speakers over in-person testimonies.
We have seen no science that supports mask usage other than population studies that are rife with variables that make their conclusions a joke. If these masks are so great why aren’t any tests conducted on the masks themselves?
NIOSH and military respirators are tested to prove that they protect against aerosols. A mask that does not provide a perfect seal to a wearer’s face cannot provide sufficient protection against aerosols. There are tests for the material used to produce surgeon masks, but these are permeability tests for splash protection, not aerosol filtration.
Many of our children who were unmasked have been sent home with claims that the student was “exposed.” Is this an assumption? Upset parents were handed literature from the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters as guidance to parents regarding masking in school.
The recommendations from an obscure hospital in Virginia is their basis for all of this?
I believe our school board is responding to political pressure and intimidation from teachers unions, America Academy of Pediatrics, pharmaceutical companies, the CDC and NIH.
We are now being told that (deaths from) this pandemic has surpassed the Spanish Flu of 1918! The U.S. population is more than three times what it was in 1918 and the Spanish Flu was far more deadly than COVID-19.
Masks did not work in 1918 and they are not working now. Why all the fearmongering and suppression of expert council?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Aquifer regulation is vitally important
On Nov. 2 there will be an Albany County Commission meeting for public comment regarding the proposed aquifer regulations.
I sincerely hope that our community will attend this meeting and support the passing of these regulations. It is vitally important that we take seriously the commitment to protect our Casper Aquifer drinking water.
And we need to continue to protect our aquifer recharge zone by limiting the development in this vulnerable recharge zone. There are many opportunities for development north, south and west of the aquifer recharge zone.
Please let the county commissioners know that we want these regulations to pass and we appreciate their continued efforts to protect our aquifer drinking water. If you cannot attend the Nov. 2 meeting, please send the commissioners an email at commissioners@co.albany.wy.us.
You can find the regulation changes at the Albany County website, co.albany.wy.us.
Marian Erdelyi
Laramie
Overcrowding is destroying a natural wonder
Vedauwoo, Laramie’s beautiful backyard, is being destroyed. All of us who live here have witnessed the cancerous creep of the Front Range absorb this unique recreational landscape.
In the last generation, visitation at Vedauwoo has probably jumped 100-fold causing the rapid degradation, desecration and (literal) defecation of Vedauwoo.
Ten years ago before the crowds, I managed to get district forest ranger Frank Romero to walk with me through Vedauwoo. I pointed out the excessive trash, the eroded trails, the illegal firepits, but he was unmoved. He said he did not have the money to protect Vedauwoo. His hands were tied. Vedauwoo, in short, would have to be sacrificed.
I was appalled and provided a concrete solution: move the U.S. Forest Service kiosk at the entrance of Vedauwoo — which charges $5 per day — to the entrance of Road 700 off Interstate 80 (and put another one on the other end on Highway 210). This is what Curt Gowdy State Park does, charging $4-$6 for residents and $6-$9 for nonresidents per day.
This Road 700 $5-a-day fee would not affect locals who already buy the annual $30 Med Bow pass, but it would capture revenue from the thousands upon thousands of people who drive or camp for free along Road 700, many of whom use Vedauwoo proper as a free place to dump their trash and use (as an) outhouse. Romero rejected this idea with a plethora of bureaucratic excuses.
In the subsequent years, I have written countless letters and been to innumerable USFS meetings, all to no avail. Romero and the USFS will maintain they have not forsaken Vedauwoo, but their few projects have been little more than Band-Aids.
Judge for yourself! Do you remember when Vedauwoo actually had water? Do you remember when the trash wasn’t overflowing from the bins and scattered by the wind? Do you remember when the outhouses weren’t overflowing with human feces?
Frank Romero’s lasting legacy as a slothful USFS administrator will be the ruination of one of the most remarkable regions on the planet and an irrecoverable loss to the community of Laramie.
Mark Jenkins
Laramie
2 new Little Free Libraries set up in Laramie
On Tuesday, two new Little Free Libraries were installed in Laramie.
One is near the playground in Kiowa Park and one is near the playground in Kiwanis Park. Both are equipped with dog hooks so those who are walking their pets can hook the leashes safely protecting the dogs while looking at books.
We want to thank the Parks, Tree and Recreation Board for approving the project, and especially thank the folks from Parks and Rec who volunteered to assist and quickly and expertly installed both libraries.
We look forward to being the stewards of the Little Free Libraries for years to come.
Enjoy!
Karen, Steve and Eric Williams
Laramie
Ignoring vaccine mandates a dangerous move
It is my impression that Governor Gordon is thinking about calling our Legislature into special session to discuss how to challenge federal vaccine mandates — of course relating to the current COVID-19 epidemic.
For what it’s worth, Governor Gordon (should) ask the hospitals in our state, and perhaps other states, just how wise it is to defy vaccine mandates when by doing so you are literally causing our hospitals to be overwhelmed with terrible cases of COVID that could have otherwise been avoided if people had only taken a free vaccine? Just how smart is that?
I have a daughter-in-law who works in a hospital in Oregon, and that hospital is being overwhelmed with cases of COVID whose victims are mostly among the unvaccinated. She says it is absolutely heart rendering to see people suffer so much, and most of that suffering could have been avoided if victims had only taken a vaccine that is both free and effective.
Shouldn’t that tell you something, Governor Gordon, about how you should deal with current vaccine mandates? Why oppose something that could free our hospitals of having to deal with sickness that could have been avoided?
Think about that when you decide how you should deal with current mandates. If I were you, I would not only comply with those mandates, but also consider other state-wide mandates. Think about how you could help our hospitals to not have to deal with a terrible sickness that does not have to be.
At least that is how I see it.
But again, don’t listen to me. Ask the hospitals what they think, because it is our hospitals and health care professionals who have to deal with your decisions.
Maybe they will agree with you if you choose to defy mandates for whatever reason or reasons, but at least consult them.
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Republicans call for others to practice civility
After reading the article about Troy Bray sending Wyoming State Sen. Tara Nethercott a repulsive and unprofessional email, we would like to thank the Park County GOP for taking a stand on not supporting this kind of behavior.
It is time for the state Wyoming Republican party to follow suit.
This kind of language and personal attack on Ms. Nethercott is not who we are as the Republican Party. Furthermore, Mr. Bray's statements are a strong indication that he is neither remorseful nor accepts any responsibility for his behavior.
Troy Bray stated:
“I have also received a bit of pressure from the leftists/RINO class of scum, including a gentleman calling my employer demanding that I be fired. … The cowardice and pettiness being shown by you and your supporters proves every other word of my e-mail. I will not be bullied, nor will I allow bullies to win. Have a wonderful day.”
As lifelong Republicans, we believe it is time to distance the party far from Troy Bray and those who support him and take a strong stand to put civility back into the party. After all, this is what Wyoming is all about.
We urge the Wyoming Republican party to follow the Code of the West and especially apply No. 10 to this situation. Know where to draw the line.
1. Live each day with courage.
2. Take pride in your work.
3. Always finish what you start.
4. Do what has to be done.
5. Be tough, but fair.
6. When you make a promise, keep it.
7. Ride for the brand.
8. Talk less and say more.
9. Remember that some things aren't for sale.
10. Know where to draw the line.
Mike and Jackie Lance
Laramie