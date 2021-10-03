LHS football on track for a turnaround

First, I would like to wish Laramie High School student and football player Pablo Zepeda all the best in his recovery from being injured in a recent game against Kelly Walsh High School.

I attended that game in Casper and held my breath that the young man would be OK.

Second, as someone with a nephew on this year’s Plainsman team, I must say how duly impressed I have been with first-year coach Paul Ronga.

Despite scores that have gone against the Plainsman to date, Mr. Ronga has brought about a respect and a clear organizational structure to a program that was lacking in both areas in many years prior to his arrival. From my conversations with players and other parents, it’s clear there is a belief that under coach Ronga’s leadership, better days are ahead for the LHS football program.

Without a winning team for what seems to be forever, I and many others believe that LHS football will be turning a significant corner in the next few years ahead. Deti Stadium deserves a consistently winning football team for our community, and the future looks bright as it appears as though the LHS administration has finally found the right man to helm a much-needed turnaround.

It will take some time, but LHS football finally appears to be on the right track to much better days ahead.

Joseph Ryan

Laramie

