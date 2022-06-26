We all saw the video of what happened in Atlanta during an "undocumented" plumbing problem.
We know there are a couple of hundred affidavits from people who saw fraud happening — a felony if you lie. Unfortunately, photography and videotaping are not allowed in poll counting areas; therefore, the courts wouldn’t participate in litigation.
We also saw people handing out gift cards for gas or groceries if they filled out their ballots "correctly." Many people received multiple ballots. Whistleblowers were interviewed. There were many other examples of questionable events.
The result: people were very angry about the election.
But what happened before Jan. 6, 2021? Intelligence agencies warned that there may be violent protesters at the U.S. Capitol several days before Jan. 6. This information was never sent to frontline police or commanders as well Capitol Police Chief Sund, but it was emailed Jan. 5 to Chuck Schumer’s aide Kelly Fado.
Trump had already authorized up to 20,000 National Guard troops to be used to stop any problems at the Capitol. Ken Patel of the Department of Defense was there and heard Trump talking the Secretary of the Army about the Guard.
Personally, I wondered why the Guard wasn’t called. Well, the documented truth finally came out. Pelosi and Schumer refused the National Guard. This shows that the House Jan. 6 committee has restricted the investigation to protect Schumer and Pelosi from accountability for the riot that occurred.
Why should we be surprised though when liberal cities allowed their cities to be vandalized and burned as well as their police brutalized (2,000 officers). What about accountability? Do you realize that Jan. 6 wouldn’t be a huge issue had Pelosi, Schumer used their mandated authority to call the Guard?
Shame on them!
The sergeant of arms for the House, appointed by Pelosi, was ordered by Pelosi to not release any communications about Jan. 6. What about the security videos? Why all this secrecy?
Pelosi needs for Trump to be convicted of a felony so he is barred from running for political office again. Remember that she couldn’t get him removed by impeachment.
There isn’t any length that Pelosi won't go to destroy Donald Trump.
Jean Brown
Laramie
Editor's note: This letter makes some claims that have repeatedly been rejected by state and federal courts.