Liz didn't lose, Wyoming did Aug 18, 2022 34 min ago

Liz got her head handed to her on Tuesday. Now Wyoming will have three gutless wonders representing us in Congress.California and Kevin McCarthy will tell Wyoming when and how high to jump in the U.S. House. In the Senate, all Wyoming roads lead through Kentucky and "Moscow Mitch."But on the bright side, when more than 60% of a state's voters embrace a twice-convicted crook from New York and let him tell us how to vote, we really do need someone else pulling our strings.Remember the Trump University case? Remember the Trump Foundation case? Stay tuned, as many more Trump cases are coming down the road.So the big loser here is not Liz, but the state of Wyoming. What was once the Cowboy State has become the state of the cult voter. This has been confirmed three times in elections dating back to 2016.So California and Kentucky, let's hear a big "wah-hoo!" You are the new proud owners of little Wyoming!Liz, it must feel good to be done with the feeble-minded. It may take you more than one shower to get all the stench washed off.Note: Albany County was one of only two Wyoming counties to put America and its defender, Liz Cheney, first on Aug. 16, 2022.Roy BaneAlbany County

Tags Wyoming Liz Cheney Politics Institutes California Kentucky Albany County Kevin Mccarthy Cowboy