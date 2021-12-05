The Jacques Laramie Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank the Laramie businesses, organizations and individuals who donated to this year’s Wreaths Across America fundraising effort.

Wreaths purchased through this annual effort will be placed on the graves of veterans at Greenhill Cemetery on Dec. 18. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the GAR Memorial, and the public is invited to join us at the ceremony and help with wreath placement.

For more information, email waa-greenhill@charter.net.

Katie Morgan

Laramie

