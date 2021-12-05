...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The Jacques Laramie Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank the Laramie businesses, organizations and individuals who donated to this year’s Wreaths Across America fundraising effort.
Wreaths purchased through this annual effort will be placed on the graves of veterans at Greenhill Cemetery on Dec. 18. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the GAR Memorial, and the public is invited to join us at the ceremony and help with wreath placement.