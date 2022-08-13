Local dentist steps up for hospice patient

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
There are moments when the Gem City sparkles brightly and we at Hospice of Laramie are grateful for the compassionate sheen it brings to our community.
Recently, a patient of ours was in severe pain and in need of significant dental work. As the spiritual counselor at hospice, I contacted Dr. Bruce Adams’ office, shared the situation with them and asked if they could possibly help us.
Within minutes the office set up an evaluation and treatment visit for the next day.
The kindness, compassion and skill shown to our patient in that visit was incredible and heart-inspiring.
Thank you to Dr. Adams and his “right and left arm” Andrea for the care given during a most vulnerable hospice time.