For the last two months, Wyoming television has carried a false ad claiming that U.S. Senate Bill 2992, The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO), is a "radical liberal" bill, "threatens small business," "empowers China" and "increases the risk of cyberattacks."
It then asks "Why would Senate conservatives support this bill?"
The ads are from The Taxpayer Protection Alliance, a think tank that has apparently rented out its reputation to big tech companies.
I have no position on the bill, described by Wikipedia as "legislation to prevent big tech companies from 'self-preferencing' their own products at the expense of competitors. Under AICO, covered platforms would be forbidden from disadvantaging other companies' products or services. The legislation would also prohibit covered platforms from using non-public data collected from business users to unfairly advantage the platforms' own products."
What is frustrating is that trillion-dollar corporations — Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook — are deliberately lying to try to kill a bill that they oppose.
As a computer professional and small businessman, I can see that none of the charges in the ad are true. These companies have spent $36 million on ads that have been seen 13 million times — all lies.
As free speech is a fundamental freedom, we should not prevent such behavior, but we should sanction it in the political arena by not giving such false claims any support.