...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This
includes Rawlins, Laramie, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Dave Gustafson, in a letter published May 15, correctly pointed out that my May 8 column, “Surviving Nuclear War,” was incomplete. The Boomerang accommodated my request to run the column that weekend, but space constraints cut a few paragraphs, which I include in this letter.
At http://oism.org/nwss/nwss.pdf is a free PDF copy of “Nuclear War Survival Skills” by Cresson H. Kearney that describes how to survive, including construction of an improvised air pump for use in a fallout shelter. Print out the pages you need in advance; don’t expect electricity to come back for a while.
In the America that emerges after a nuclear attack we will bring back the power grid, communications, transportation networks and our governments. Tremendous efforts will be exerted to grow food and care for the injured.
You do not need to be a doomsday prepper or the next winner of “Survivor” to survive nuclear war and be useful afterward. Choose the right mental attitude, learn a few things and make some preparations. Better to be prepared and not need your preparations then to die because you did not pay attention.
President John F. Kennedy once said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
In both that column and in this letter, I focused on surviving the first two weeks, notably surviving the intense nuclear fallout in that period.
As Mr. Gustafson noted, there will be many other things to deal with after that. As someone who has never been a “prepper” or survivalist, I look forward to others in our community writing even better columns about preparedness and am happy to hear from anyone via email at MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Editor’s note: While there were some parts of Mr. Buchanan’s May 8 column edited for length, it’s also important to note that a detailed, in-depth exploration of all the issues involved in preparing for and/or surviving a nuclear attack is impossible in a column or letter to the editor.