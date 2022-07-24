Do Republicans really want to hitch your wagon to Trump, despite evidence of his self-serving machinations to hold power when he really lost? Mr. Four-Deferrals who then sics his own followers to risk their own safety and lives to maim and kill fellow Americans?
He abandoned the Kurds at the request of Turkey and Russia. He alienated our allies and sucked up to murderous dictators, making us less safe. He held Ukraine hostage, refusing to release funds and weapons unless they made up dirt on Bidens, while Ukrainians died.
He used his office to enrich himself, defrauded Trump University students, stiffed his contractors and even his own attorneys. he used his charitable foundation money for a full-length portrait of himself.
This is the man who, with dad (who used to bail him out of his failed businesses), engaged in racial discrimination against those in their housing projects.
He hired people who could not legitimately earn a security clearance and hired a head of national security who was secretly on the payroll of two other countries. Trump did more than fist-bump Mohammed bin Salman, he offered him alibis and excuses for the torture, death and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
This is a man so petty and unprofessional he fired people for disagreeing with him, even firing a man one day before his retirement so he could not collect the benefits earned over years of service.
He pushed warp speed only so the vaccine could come out just before the election, with no plan for distribution and confiscated PPE obtained by Democratic states for use elsewhere. Trump lied about when he knew about COVID-19 and how deadly it was, then made fun of people who masked and mocked people with disabilities.
He cheated on three wives, has been accused of rape (even by Ivana), paid for sex/silence and bragged about sexually assaulting women (forcibly kissing and grabbing privates).
He also hired Russia's oil and gas connection to the U.S. as Secretary of State, lied about connections to Russia, believed Putin over our and our allies' intelligence agencies and asked China and other countries to intervene in our election.
If this is acceptable and if trigger law is implemented, we need to re-brand. Wyoming is no longer The Equality State.