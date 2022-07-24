Do Republicans really want to hitch your wagon to Trump, despite evidence of his self-serving machinations to hold power when he really lost? Mr. Four-Deferrals who then sics his own followers to risk their own safety and lives to maim and kill fellow Americans?

He abandoned the Kurds at the request of Turkey and Russia. He alienated our allies and sucked up to murderous dictators, making us less safe. He held Ukraine hostage, refusing to release funds and weapons unless they made up dirt on Bidens, while Ukrainians died.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus