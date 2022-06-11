I write this as the Jan. 6 Select Committee and Congresswoman Liz Cheney are presenting detailed and authoritative evidence of what happened on and leading up to that day.

It is now clear and definite that Trump planned and led a treasonous conspiracy to overthrow our government and continue in power.

Of grave concern in Wyoming is that supporters of these criminal traitors control our state Republican Party, are Trump stooges running against Liz Cheney and also are seeking local office.

When I see a Republican candidate for Albany County sheriff touting his affiliation with Trump and his murderous insurrection, that does not seem consistent with law and order.

Please DO NOT vote for any Republican this year unless that Republican clearly stands against Trump and the traitors.

Martin L. Buchanan

Laramie

