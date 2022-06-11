No votes for traitors Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I write this as the Jan. 6 Select Committee and Congresswoman Liz Cheney are presenting detailed and authoritative evidence of what happened on and leading up to that day.It is now clear and definite that Trump planned and led a treasonous conspiracy to overthrow our government and continue in power.Of grave concern in Wyoming is that supporters of these criminal traitors control our state Republican Party, are Trump stooges running against Liz Cheney and also are seeking local office.When I see a Republican candidate for Albany County sheriff touting his affiliation with Trump and his murderous insurrection, that does not seem consistent with law and order.Please DO NOT vote for any Republican this year unless that Republican clearly stands against Trump and the traitors.Martin L. BuchananLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republican Party Trump Politics Liz Cheney Stooge Traitor Republican Insurrection Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists