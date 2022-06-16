I noticed an ad in the Boomerang I hadn’t seen before. It advertised the fact that it is now legal to purchase alcohol from a bar or restaurant and wander around downtown, drink in hand.
You can drink and shop from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in an “Open Container Area” that encompasses most of downtown.
If you visit https://laramiemainstreet.org/public-spaces and scroll down the page, there is a set of posters businesses can use to signal their degree of participation or non-participation. Note that open containers are not permitted in vehicles or alleyways.
This is a great new policy if the economic viability of small downtown businesses is the sole focus. My guess is that the thought is “drink and shop” will bring more of us downtown and loosen our purse strings.
The Main Street Alliance and the city believe we’re adults and responsible for our behavior and the consequences.
However, from a public health perspective, alcohol abuse is a huge problem in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in 2016, 18.4% of adults binge drank (five or more drinks in one setting) in the month prior to taking a state-sponsored prevention needs assessment survey.
Almost 80% of sixth through 12th graders reported attending a community event where adults were drinking, and 50% reported seeing adults drunk/intoxicated at a community event.
In 2018, 1 in 3 Wyoming students reported drinking in the past 30 days. In Albany County, 17% of youth reported they drink at least once or twice a month, and 6.3% reported binge drinking in the previous month. Over the last 20 years, 48% of middle and high school students reported it was very or sort of easy to obtain alcohol.
Brain research is pretty clear in saying that the self-regulating part of an adolescent’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until the age of 25 or so.
The city of Laramie policy that created the open container area runs through 2028. I hope that over this time the local/economic perspective can incorporate the prevention perspective laid out by the Wyoming Department of Health. Otherwise, we will continue to accept that adolescent use and abuse of alcohol is just part of growing up.