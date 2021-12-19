Thursday’s Boomerang reprinted an editorial from the Cody Enterprise that blamed President Biden for the high price of gasoline.
According to the Enterprise’s editor, Biden’s temporary moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on public lands created a shortage of oil that has resulted in a 61% increase in the cost of gas.
There are a few things wrong with this stance.
First, there are large tracts of public and private lands with oil leases awarded years ago that have yet to be developed. There is no shortage of drilling opportunities.
Second, as reported by Public Citizen and The Washington Post, Biden has issued permits to drill for oil and gas on BLM lands at a higher rate over the first 11 months of his administration than Trump’s folks did during their first three years in office.
Finally, it takes many months, if not years, for an oil lease to be activated, permitted and drilled before the product reaches the market. Any decisions made by the Biden administration regarding oil leasing won’t affect gas prices for quite a while.
The Enterprise has joined Wyoming’s congressional delegation in jumping on the partisan bandwagon to blame a Democratic president for high gas prices, much the same way as others on the political spectrum have made baseless claims that a cabal of oil companies are pumping up the price of gas to generate big profits.
The reality is that much of this price increase is the result of Economics 101, supply and demand. The pandemic in 2020 suppressed both sides of this equation, but the current supply of oil from the U.S., Middle East, Russia and elsewhere has yet to catch up with the steep increase in demand resulting from the easing of the pandemic.
It seems Biden’s only role in this is the effective rollout of the vaccines.