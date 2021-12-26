Pair of ordinances bad for Laramie

Merry Christmas (or a joyous solstice or happy Festivus) to all!

Alas, regardless of how we celebrate, Laramie’s City Council appears poised to put lumps of coal in everyone’s stockings at the first meeting of January, while many residents are still out of town on vacation. Alas, this newspaper has failed to cover either of the harmful ordinances it is threatening to pass Jan. 4.

Ordinance 2036 would destroy neighborhoods by allowing overcrowded buildings that are, for all practical purposes, residential motels, and others that are essentially trailers to be built next to single-family homes.

Ordinance 2039, which attempts to regulate rentals, would fail to address the most common problems faced by tenants while making rentals more expensive, harder to repair and subject to illegal taxation and warrantless searches by city bureaucrats.

Both measures are being advanced in the name of providing “affordable” housing, but both would actually increase the costs of owning and renting.

The rental property ordinance is particularly troubling because it illegally attempts to override state landlord-tenant law, tax residents who rent space in their own homes, license real estate businesses (already licensed exclusively by the state), and violate due process rights by depriving both tenants and owners of a day in court. And unlike state law, it wouldn’t apply to WCDA, CHA or UW, the three largest and most intransigent landlords in Laramie.

If changes are needed to landlord-tenant law, they should be done by the Legislature, where any that were beneficial would help tenants at UW, out in the county and throughout the state.

Residents should urge the council to vote down both of these ordinances.

If the one affecting rentals passes, a lawsuit should immediately be filed in District Court seeking a declaratory ruling that it is illegal. And we should vote out members of council whose disrespect for the rule of law motivates them to pass ordinances that violate state law and the Wyoming Constitution, replacing them with ones who support good government. I intend to run in 2022 to do just that.

Brett Glass

Laramie

