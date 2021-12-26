Pair of ordinances bad for Laramie

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Merry Christmas (or a joyous solstice or happy Festivus) to all!
Alas, regardless of how we celebrate, Laramie’s City Council appears poised to put lumps of coal in everyone’s stockings at the first meeting of January, while many residents are still out of town on vacation. Alas, this newspaper has failed to cover either of the harmful ordinances it is threatening to pass Jan. 4.
Ordinance 2036 would destroy neighborhoods by allowing overcrowded buildings that are, for all practical purposes, residential motels, and others that are essentially trailers to be built next to single-family homes.
Ordinance 2039, which attempts to regulate rentals, would fail to address the most common problems faced by tenants while making rentals more expensive, harder to repair and subject to illegal taxation and warrantless searches by city bureaucrats.
Both measures are being advanced in the name of providing “affordable” housing, but both would actually increase the costs of owning and renting.
The rental property ordinance is particularly troubling because it illegally attempts to override state landlord-tenant law, tax residents who rent space in their own homes, license real estate businesses (already licensed exclusively by the state), and violate due process rights by depriving both tenants and owners of a day in court. And unlike state law, it wouldn’t apply to WCDA, CHA or UW, the three largest and most intransigent landlords in Laramie.
If changes are needed to landlord-tenant law, they should be done by the Legislature, where any that were beneficial would help tenants at UW, out in the county and throughout the state.
Residents should urge the council to vote down both of these ordinances.
If the one affecting rentals passes, a lawsuit should immediately be filed in District Court seeking a declaratory ruling that it is illegal. And we should vote out members of council whose disrespect for the rule of law motivates them to pass ordinances that violate state law and the Wyoming Constitution, replacing them with ones who support good government. I intend to run in 2022 to do just that.