On Tuesday, Laramie city staff brought to the City Council a proposed zoning change that would allow developers of multi-unit housing to provide only one parking space per unit, regardless of size or number of bedrooms.
That’s right: A four-bedroom apartment packed with two students per bedroom could potentially have only one parking space reserved for it, with the remaining vehicles congesting Laramie’s streets.
Staff, which presented the council with a deceptive diagram exaggerating the amount of space required by parking, claimed that reducing parking requirements would make housing cheaper to develop, lowering rents and prices. They also claimed that residents would abandon their cars for Uber or Lyft or be able to whistle up completely autonomous vehicles, which, if they existed (none do today) and were affordable (they won’t be), would park themselves where?
Again, on overcrowded streets.
Unfortunately, Laramie city staff has been captured by the builders’ lobby and is out of touch with reality.
Wyomingites need and love their cars and recreational vehicles and aren’t going to abandon them. Nor will an attempt at using “trickle down” economics to create affordable housing work. Developers have no reason to pass savings on to tenants or owners of condo units and will pocket the money while Laramie’s neighborhoods, even those far from campus, will overflow with parked cars and become unplowable in winter.
Residents concerned about this measure should show up at the public hearing and second reading, scheduled for Oct. 19, and ask the council to vote down this absurd proposal.