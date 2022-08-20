Well, the primary election is now finally over, and as usual the results are not surprising, but nonetheless tell a tale.
Statewide Harriet Hagman won with 66.3% of the vote with Liz Cheney trailing by garnering only 28.9%. As expected, Cheney won in only two counties, Teton (rich and famous) and Albany (college town).
Now consider why Albany County voted for Cheney and what effort it took to accomplish this.
When you voted in the primary, you should have noticed that most of the choices were for party members in your district. This is because a primary election is designed to be an election within a party to determine not just who the party will back in the November election, but also party officials in some cases.
Normally, Laramie is considered a Democratic town, but in this election there were more Republicans than Democrats who voted.
Prior to this election, we were bombarded with a program promoting last-minute party affiliation change to Republican to support Cheney. Most of this was openly advertised by social media, emails and most notably Facebook.
I noticed that when I entered the building to vote, I was immediately asked if I wanted to change my party affiliation first. With all the Democrats flocking to support Cheney, it’s no wonder she won Albany County. Cheney easily won in Teton County because of all the elites, millionaires/billionaires and celebrities who live there.
I am thankful that I live in Wyoming where the rich and famous and their followers are outnumbered by everyday people!
What this election has illustrated is how a right designed to promote freedom has been twisted and used by the political left as a tactic to undermine the primary election of an opposing party. This was done in full view of the public!
By the next primary election we need to amend the law about last-minute party affiliation changes if we want true freedom in our voting process.