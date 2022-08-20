Well, the primary election is now finally over, and as usual the results are not surprising, but nonetheless tell a tale.

Statewide Harriet Hagman won with 66.3% of the vote with Liz Cheney trailing by garnering only 28.9%. As expected, Cheney won in only two counties, Teton (rich and famous) and Albany (college town).

