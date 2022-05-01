Perspective needed on test scores May 1, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m writing regarding the story headlined “Wyoming test scores during pandemic better than other states” on Page A3 of the April 29 issue of the Laramie Boomerang.My sons did have better scores during pandemic while being homeschooled. They performed above average in advanced classes.Then I sent them back to public school and downhill it went. It’s all about perspective.Tara CollierLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Score Test School Laramie Boomerang Wyoming Story Son Class Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists