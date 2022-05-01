I’m writing regarding the story headlined “Wyoming test scores during pandemic better than other states” on Page A3 of the April 29 issue of the Laramie Boomerang.

My sons did have better scores during pandemic while being homeschooled. They performed above average in advanced classes.

Then I sent them back to public school and downhill it went. It’s all about perspective.

Tara Collier

Laramie

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus