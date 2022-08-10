LETTERS POLICY: Please be concise, preferably no more than 300 words. Longer letters may be allowed, but will be published as space is available. Letters may be edited for accuracy, style, brevity, space and clarity. Letters must be signed. Include your address and phone number.
MAIL YOUR LETTERS TO Laramie Boomerang, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
POLITICAL POLICY DEADLINE: To ensure that all letters addressing the Aug. 16 primary are printed, they must have been submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Election-centered letters submitted after the deadline either will not be printed or held until after the Aug. 16 primary. Letters relating to the Nov. 8 General Election must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
RULES: Letters should be no more than 300 words and must be signed. The editor reserves the right to edit letters for grammar, spelling and AP style.
CANDIDATES: The Opinion pages of the Laramie Boomerang are for public discourse on local issues, including politics, but not campaigning. Candidates for national, state, county and city-level elected office are limited to no more than two (2) letters to the editor prior to the primary and one (1) between the primary and general election. Submissions from candidates must be issue-oriented.