...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Putin shuts down independent media and the state media spreads only propaganda. They must call invasion and atrocities “fake news” or face imprisonment or death.
Officials who disagree disappear. People hear only the lies, conspiracy theories and twisted reasons (Putin) wants.
Without check or questioning, propaganda becomes reality to the people.
Putin created fake enemies to excuse his invasion and atrocities. He tortures and kills civilians. He and a few hoard wealth and take what they want.
Trump calls independent media “enemies of the people” and the truth “fake news.” Fox continues to lose any personalities who do not conform to his propaganda. Trump fired dozens of his people who did not suck up sufficiently — personal loyalty over truth.
He urged followers to attack protesters and led the chanting of, “Lock her up,” with no regard for evidence or due process (flagrantly misusing and destroying classified info himself). He courts neo-Nazis and other violent right extremists.
Trump lied about COVID. He misused National Guard troops, disrespected Gold Star families and showed no concern for troops. He made a mockery of the Bible and religion, spreading fear and hate instead of love.
He misused the office to enrich himself. He still claims the election was rigged, despite investigations, numerous recounts and scores of lawsuits that found no significant election irregularities.
His own party engaged in intimidation of election officials, attempts to throw out ballots and pressuring officials to “find” favorable ones, sending fake electors and (pushing for) voter suppression.
These are demonstrable facts.
The Republican Party has become extremist, anti-democracy, anti-rule-of-law that offers no solutions. They only list problems, blame Democrats and say they will fix everything with no plans or platform as to how they will do that.
There are a few with integrity to speak out and act with reason and respect for you and the Constitution. Will you be as brave and honest?
Will you protect democracy, truth and rule of law, or do you chose hatred, lies, conspiracy theories and rule by the self-interested few? Violence or understanding? Imposition of will or respect for all? Putin/Trump or democracy?