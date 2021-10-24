As a prayer warrior for Laramie and for our state, I invite all praying Laramie residents to join me in a day of prayer for Albany County School District #1 on Thursday (Oct. 28).

In light of the many challenges that our school board, teachers and support staff have faced during the pandemic, I feel it is imperative that we offer prayer and care.

A scriptural prayer guide titled “30 Power-Packed Prayers for Public Schools” is available. Please email me at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org if you’d like a free copy.

Gina Gibson

Wyoming State Coordinator

National Day of Prayer Task Force

