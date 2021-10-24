Pray for our schools Thursday Oct 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a prayer warrior for Laramie and for our state, I invite all praying Laramie residents to join me in a day of prayer for Albany County School District #1 on Thursday (Oct. 28).In light of the many challenges that our school board, teachers and support staff have faced during the pandemic, I feel it is imperative that we offer prayer and care.A scriptural prayer guide titled “30 Power-Packed Prayers for Public Schools” is available. Please email me at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org if you’d like a free copy.Gina GibsonWyoming State CoordinatorNational Day of Prayer Task Force Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Support Staff Prayer School Board Teacher School Worship Military Education Coordinator Resident Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Standoff over face mask results in lockdown at LHS Laramie teen, father appear on Fox Man who died in fire ran back into house Cheney v. Trump: House race raising, spending at record clip Skatepark expansion completed Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists