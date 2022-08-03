In 2018, I managed Liz Cheney’s opponent’s campaign and served as field director on her 2016 opponent’s campaign. It’s fair to say I’ve closely followed her career.
Liz embodies the very best of our state. Time and time again she has demonstrated her commitment to conservative values (she voted with President Trump 92.9% of the time during his presidency). She has been laser -focused on the issues most pressing to our state, as evidenced by the House recently passing her Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, which expands telehealth access to our underserved, rural communities.
Liz is a battle-tested advocate for our state and puts the people of Wyoming, and our values, above partisan politics. There’s more to the job of being a member of the U.S. House than simply supporting or opposing the personality of a certain former president.
Unlike too many in politics today, Liz never used partisanship as an excuse to mistreat her constituents or political opponents. Liz Cheney always treated myself and the candidates I represented with the utmost respect and never used unsavory or unethical tactics to win.
Above all else, Liz holds a deep respect for our democratic process and treats all people, whether they support her or not, the way we used to expect from our elected officials.
Unlike Liz, Harriet Hageman has no record of championing conservative values. Instead, she holds a record of flip-flopping on her support of former President Trump, no clear principled ideology and one obvious objective: to win elected office at any cost.
Love her or hate her, we know where Liz stands. She, unlike nearly all of her modern colleagues in Congress, is a principled conservative who values our democratic republic over partisan politics or personal gain.
Primary Day is Aug.16. Voters can switch their political affiliation at the polls on Election Day. This one is too important to sit out. Wyoming needs a fighter like Liz Cheney In Congress.