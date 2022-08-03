In 2018, I managed Liz Cheney’s opponent’s campaign and served as field director on her 2016 opponent’s campaign. It’s fair to say I’ve closely followed her career.

Liz embodies the very best of our state. Time and time again she has demonstrated her commitment to conservative values (she voted with President Trump 92.9% of the time during his presidency). She has been laser -focused on the issues most pressing to our state, as evidenced by the House recently passing her Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, which expands telehealth access to our underserved, rural communities.

