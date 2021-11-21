Due to the intense news cycle we are in, here are three interrelated concerns.
We are now almost two years into the COVID-19 panic and what have we learned?
Well we have more than 200,000 people vaccinated in Wyoming and we have more than 100,000 who have contracted the disease and survived, and almost all of them were never hospitalized. Why does our government and major news outlets refuse to consider or allow debate over natural immunity?
COVID-19 is real, but it now looks more like the common flu.
Why is it that cities and towns always put the blame on rural communities when it comes to possible water contamination?
Rural septic systems consist of a tank for enzyme and bacterial breakdown and a drainage system to distribute the processed runoff from the tank. City sewage treatment plants provide a similar function; however, instead of maybe 50 feet of pipe transporting the raw sewage from a house to a rural septic tank, towns have miles and miles of pipe carrying raw sewage to the a processing plant.
Around 2012, Laramie was systematically replacing sewage pipe around North 9th Street. We were told at the time to watch our trees because they may have been benefiting from the 100-year-old leaking sewage pipes. Whatever happened to this program and why can’t we even talk about it?
We also are worked up over the mandates from our school board about masks and vaccines. The public has been restricted in submitting comments and in-person public comments have been eliminated. Now there is only Zoom! Our comments are ignored and comments from the control mob are followed verbatim. Why is it that there is no forum for direct debate?
With all of these issues, we are told to follow the science but we see no science. In fact, we are being directed to only follow approved “scientists.” Whose scientists? Their scientists!
Most professionals in our society are licensed and this has allowed them to be bullied by threats against their licenses to practice. This includes doctors, lawyers, etc. Why all of this and why now?