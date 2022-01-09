What does “pro-life” really mean? It has little to do with reverence for life and more to do with being anti-choice for all but a select few. It serves as a emotional distraction and misdirection from other political shenanigans.
Generally, it means opposing abortion. But some who oppose abortion also support war, armed violence to achieve political power and capital punishment.
Some who oppose abortion would force women, and sometimes underage girls who are victims of rape and/or incest, to carry and bear children while condemning vaccination or even distancing and masking to stop a deadly pandemic. They may help spread sickness and death, allowing the virus more opportunity to mutate into more variants.
Some show little concern for families and children once they are born. Some pro-lifers oppose preserving nature and combating environmental issues that impact our food supply and our lives.
Apparently “pro-life” applies only in a very specific situation.
The Bible does not specifically condemn abortion or treating women, children and fetuses as property. It identifies the start of life as the first breath. The Bible is not consistently pro-life — God alternates between prohibiting killing and ordering killing, even of babies (1 Sam 15:3). Often what is claimed to be religious rationale is really personal and not based on official church policy or position.
“Pro-life” is anti-science. It makes no distinction between when a heartbeat can be detected, when neural function/brain function begins and when a fetus is viable. If life is so revered, then families should be prohibited from pulling the plug on brain-dead loved ones who also may have a heartbeat, but no brain function or independent viability.
Let’s be honest. “Pro-Life” has very little to do with revering all life and more to do with the desire of a few to impose beliefs, largely uninformed and unfounded, upon others.
It is about controlling others’ bodies and that, essentially, is slavery.
If government can force child-bearing, it can control other aspects of our bodies, even forcing abortion and sterilization. Pro-life is an assault on liberty and shows no reverence for the lives of those already born.