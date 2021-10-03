I want to address the letter published on Sept. 12 by Dr. Porter, which browbeat those opposed to masking children.
She writes, “Masks do work, and they work better when more people wear them. This was proven, again in a recent randomized controlled trial with 340,000 people in 600 communities.”
She goes on to conclude that, “walking around our schools unmasked and unvaccinated is akin to driving drunk to school and work every day.”
Her reference to the randomly controlled trial refers to a pre-print titled “The Impact of Community Masking on COVID-19: A Cluster-Randomized Trial in Bangladesh.” I want to review some key findings of that study and evaluate whether they provide a foundation for the inflammatory rhetoric that not wearing a mask in schools is tantamount to drunk driving.
In the study, researchers monitored a control group in which 13.4% of the community wore masks. Masking interventions by the researchers increased mask use in another set of communities to 41.3%. Each group was monitored for eight weeks.
Blood tests of those in the intervention group that reported symptoms and consented to a blood draw confirmed COVID-19 in 0.69% of the masked community compared to 0.76% of the control group.
Simple, right? Mask use resulted in an absolute reduction of infections by 0.07%, a 9.3% relative reduction.
However, further examination of the data reveals trends that are less supportive of Dr. Porter’s narrative. When data were stratified by mask types, communities with surgical masks showed a relative reduction of 11.2%. In contrast, the authors saw no effect in communities with cloth masks. When data were stratified by age, the authors reported that even with surgical masks there was no statistically significant decrease in COVID-19 prevalence for those under 50.
In the U.S. the only age groups that the study showed community masking might benefit are already at a very high level of vaccination (80-90%). It is ironic that the study referenced in Dr. Porter’s diatribe does not support her position, but rather suggests that masking in schools will have little effect on the safety of children.
Certainly, these data do not support the specious claim that unmasking children in schools is equivalent to driving drunk. In this case, it appears that she is guilty of quoting “snippets of science,” further reducing the trust the public has in its experts.
Ray S. Fertig III, Ph.D.
Laramie
Common sense says health measures work
By now we are all tired of the pandemic, but the constant stream of nonsense being put out there does nobody any good. So here are some facts.
COVID-19 is real. The current U.S. death rate is around 1.6%, 688,000 deaths divided by known infections (42.9 million). Pretty much everyone will eventually get COVID since it’s basically the cold virus.
Maybe some of the deaths counted as COVID-19 were not or maybe more deaths not counted as COVID-19 were. Maybe some of the people who caught COVID-19 and recovered weren’t counted. The numbers will be more accurate as more people get it. Oh joy.
Wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing all work to reduce infection. There were 240,000 (lowest estimate) flu deaths in the 2019 season and only 646 in the 2020 season! Just a coincidence?
Vaccination lowers our chances of a serious outcome by a factor between 10 and 100. Our local hospital has had a full intensive care ward for the last year. Until recently, if you caught COVID and needed intensive care you could be transported out of town to a larger hospital. But the current surge has filled the ICUs at those other hospitals as well.
Almost everyone going into intensive care is not vaccinated. Most people dying are not vaccinated. As one local nurse said to me, “It’s hard as people who didn’t believe me last week are now asking me to save their life this week.” Nurses may be angels on earth, but they can’t save you.
Different treatments, vaccination side effects and personal freedoms? The virus doesn’t care.
Nobody writing letters has the level of knowledge to understand those scientific articles they quote. Use your common sense. Less risk is better. No vaccine or treatment is 100% effective, but the vaccines are working pretty well. And while we all hope the next variant is less lethal or less infectious, it may be worse.
So, pick your poison, but you don’t have to be an expert to use the facts. For myself, I look better in the mask.
Geoffrey Thyne
Laramie