After reading Serena Bettis' reporting on the Rawlins water supply situation, and then the city's prepared report, I was left shaking my head in disbelief.
My guess is the incompetence revealed will not rise to the level of criminal negligence. That said, I hope responsibility for the lack of maintenance on the 32-mile water transmission pipeline is determined and made public.
The report on the water system situation quotes Mayor Terry Weickum to say, “It doesn’t matter who is at fault, knowing that wouldn’t help fix one leak. However, I do know that it is our responsibility to fix it.”
It does matter who is at fault. Otherwise, incompetence and a likely "old-boy network" will continue. That lack of maintenance on the Rawlins water delivery system will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
A number of basic processes to maintain the steel pipeline were not performed: cathodic protection, maintenance of blow-off and air/vacuum valves. I'll focus on the first.
Cathodic protection makes sure the pipeline doesn't corrode. Corrosion takes place where stray electric current leaves the pipeline. Steel becomes rust and leaks occur.
There are two forms of cathodic protection. In both, dielectric fittings are installed in valves and system endpoints to make sure DC current doesn't flow into water tanks or residential water lines. The underground pipeline system is electrically isolated.
For smaller systems, galvanic anodes are installed in the earth along the pipeline. A wire from each anode is welded to the pipeline. Stray current leaves the pipeline through the anodes. The anode corrodes instead of the pipeline.
In larger systems, the one apparently used by Rawlins, low-voltage DC current is impressed into the pipeline through a rectifier that changes AC to DC current. Current leaves the pipeline through anodes placed deep underground in a well, sometimes hundreds of feet deep rather than the pipeline steel. Again, the anodes corrode rather than the pipeline.
In both systems, test stations are installed along the pipeline so that monitoring of the system can take place. If there is a cathodic protection system in place, there are monitoring stations. It is very simple to take readings to determine if the cathodic protection system is working. The industry norm is to check rectifiers every two months, as well as annual testing of the whole system.
Apparently, no readings have been taken for at least 20 years. Most deep well cathodic protection systems have a design lifespan of 30 years or longer.
This is not rocket science, folks. Maintaining a cathodic protection system on a water pipeline involves monitoring the DC current in the pipeline. If it is found that current is leaving from the pipeline itself rather than the anode system, the reason for, and location of, the problem is identified. An engineer determines the solution, which is performed by water department personnel. Corrosion doesn't happen.
Again, while probably not criminal, the dereliction of duty involved needs to be identified. Whether a function of the culture of city government, a city department or simple ignorance/incompetence of professionals, past and/or present, the residents of Rawlins deserve better from those who are responsible for and maintain vital infrastructure.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie