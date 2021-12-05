...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The holiday season is here. We mist up when the Whos sing joyously without presents while Scrooge becomes aware of his impact on others and changes his ways. We sing of peace and goodwill to all.
Are these passing fancies that melt away with New Year’s resolutions, or do we commit to them as a lifestyle, as values, as guiding principles?
No one likes to realize or admit they’ve been played, that their actions hurt others. It takes strength of character, courage and honesty to do so. Isn’t that better than continuing to be manipulated?
The truth is that Donald Trump is, first and foremost, a liar. That is well-established and documented. He lies, scapegoats and manipulates his followers to do his dirty work for him.
He said he was going to walk to the Capitol with the Jan. 6 crowd — he lied. He let them risk arrest for breaking the law, risk injury and death and seemed to relish in them injuring and killing others for his benefit.
He is not trying to work for election integrity, he is trying to stop elections altogether, to put power into the hands of the few and to disenfranchise the American public. And that is the path the Republican Party has chosen as well, no longer the GOP of yore.
We fear what we do not understand. That’s why love is listening, to understand what others are going through, what they need, what they fear.
In doing so, you learn that our commonalities far outnumber our differences. We are all in this together.
It is easy to let others tell us what to think, believe, do. But real freedom requires free-thinkers who gather, evaluate and come to their own conclusions based on facts. It requires actively participating in government and making sure everyone else can as well. It requires compromise and limitations. Your rights should not invalidate those of others.
Thanks, Kyle Clark, for discussing the impact of continual repeated exposure to the “Big Lie.” It should never be accepted or normalized. We must stand together, in peace and goodwill, against manipulation and violence.
Only then will we have choices, safety and a voice.