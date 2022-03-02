Reason for study area seems simple Mar 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’d like to offer to the Legislature of the Equality State the reasoning behind treating gender and women’s studies as an academic area.1. Women have traditionally suffered discrimination.2. What do you know? It happens to other people, too.Let’s look into that.Robin HillLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Women's Studies Gender Reasoning Education Reason Woman Equality State Robin Hill Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists