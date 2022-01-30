I have been watching the redistricting process that is being handled by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee for the Wyoming electorate and it has been one of the most fascinating looks into the politics and culture of Wyoming.
While I do not know the nuances of the laws that require redistricting within deviation to ensure the one person one vote gets maintained through proportional representation, what I was able to discern is that the rural counties lost population during the last census.
Due to the loss in population, the rural elected officials recognized that they would have to give up some representation while those who live in expanding cities like Gillette, Casper and Cheyenne would or should gain representation.
As this process has gone on for a year, the Joint Corporations Committee has been working on plans that meet the legal requirements while dancing around the apportionment of legislative districts until its Jan. 12 meeting, which was run by co-chair Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
In that meeting the rural faction of the state backed the “I-80 Plan” proposed by Sens. Larry Hicks and Brian Boner, which was a partial plan, but it backed Laramie and Albany counties into a corner to determine how they would cut up their legislative districts. When I was watching this meeting, I could tell not all were happy, including Sen. Ogden Driskell, R-Devils Tower, as it might cut up his district while it hacked up Albany and Laramie counties with unknown results.
The next meeting of the committee was Thursday, and that meeting proved to be fascinating as co-chair Driskell ran this show and now had three plans to discuss: the completed I-80 Plan, a Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, back-up plan and a new plan that expanded the House by two members and the Senate by one called the 62/31 Plan.
As the meeting progressed it was obvious there was tension between rural and urban members of the Legislature. In essence, the backers of maintaining rural control came out in force while those who represented more urban districts described their rural upbringing during the discussion of the plans.
In fact, I saw zero hats, but everyone was laying their cattle out on the counter during the meeting.
Once all the cattle counting was done, the real voting began and it was clear as Sen. Boner’s red face that Sen. Driskell had the cattle and the votes to get the 62/31 plan across the line, at least so far.
There are two more meetings of the joint committee scheduled prior to the legislative love-in that starts Feb. 14, but based on my reading of the tea leaves, Wyoming will have 62 House members and 31 Senators in the next legislative session.
Greg Hunter
Laramie