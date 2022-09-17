Be “vote ready” by joining in to support National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Albany County Clerk’s election staff will be at the University of Wyoming Union East Yellowstone Ballroom at the University of Wyoming’s Service Leadership Community Engagement table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on this day to register voters.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) has partnered with the National Voter Registration Day Organization to host registration events and educate voters about the election process. Members of the league will join the county clerk’s staff at this event to provide information about candidates and voting in Albany County.
Voter registration is ongoing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 24 at the Albany County Clerk’s Office's election voting site on the east side of the county courthouse. Any person wishing to register to vote or make changes to their registration can do so after this time at the site prior to voting absentee or at the polls on General Election day.
Already a registered voter? Take a friend along to the event who is not registered! Want to become further “vote ready”? Visit vote411.org and the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website at sos.wyo.gov/elections to see lists of candidates and information on the Wyoming election process.