As a lawyer and law professor for the past 43 years, I can hardly express how depressed I am to have to write this next sentence. With its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now fully embraced its new role as a political actor in service of a hard right-wing agenda.
Conservative pundits have for years complained about supposed left-wing “activist" judges. But Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a clear example of conservative “judicial activism.”
As Chief Justice Roberts noted, it was not necessary to overturn Roe v. Wade to resolve the case. More frighteningly, Justice Thomas very explicitly encouraged litigants to try to challenge several other “substantive due process” rights, including the right to contraception, the right to engage in consensual sexual activity between adults and the right to marry a person of the same gender. (Although, quite hypocritically, he did not include on his list the right to interracial marriage.)
The decision is a hard blow to reproductive health freedom for women, but it is not the end of the battle. All Dodds says is that such a right does not exist in the U.S. Constitution. It does not say that Congress or state legislatures cannot grant or deny those rights, or that such rights might not be found in any of the 50 state constitutions.
There is a strong argument to be made that the Wyoming Constitution actually protects women’s reproductive freedom. Article I, section 38(a) of the Wyoming Constitution says: “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
While other paragraphs of that section allow the Legislature to “determine reasonable and necessary restrictions” on that right, a strong argument can be made that an absolute denial of the right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy is not a “reasonable or necessary restriction.”
So yes, Friday's decision in Dobbs is a major step backward. But it should not be cause for despair. It should be a wake-up call to move the battle for reproductive health freedom to Cheyenne.