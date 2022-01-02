Republicans, your ‘favorite dictator’ is watching

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley, including
Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills.
* WHEN...Through 11 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
