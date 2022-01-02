Republicans, your ‘favorite dictator’ is watching

Want a great job that pays super good with health and retirement benefits? Here’s a job just like retirement but with a much bigger paycheck.

Here are the job requirements:

1. Be able to hide in plain sight.

2. Be a good follower. Never think on your own. Kevin will do your thinking!

3. Believe hospitals pad COVID-19 patient numbers for more government money.

4. Never offer good or constructive ideas. Remember, you are Republican.

5. Embrace conspiracy theories. Trump won!

6. Don’t defend Liz Cheney for having the guts to stand up for America. Ban her. Shun her again if first snub doesn’t take. We need more traitors, not more of her!

7. Mandates are bad, vaccines are bad. Those little face masks are taking our rights away! Horse wormer is good! Takes a gallon to be effective and tastes good going down.

8. Send Russia a Valentine’s Day card every year, with kisses!

9. Fly a disgusting banner from your house to let all know what you are.

10. Watch the Fox network every night. They are straight shooters, and report how school shootings are just part being an American.

If you can meet these high standards, get on the gravy train. Run for the U.S. House of Representatives from Wyoming. Your time is now. Democracy is weak and on the ropes. Help kill off our democracy once and for all.

Do what Donald failed to do. Your favorite dictator is watching and waiting with open arms. Make Wyoming Republicans proud.

Roy Bane

Laramie

