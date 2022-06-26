I was reading in Wednesday's Boomerang U.S. Sen. John Barrasso’s comment that “as a senator for Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment" (not to mention his fear of the NRA).

"I will not vote for any legislation that would jeopardize the Second Amendment rights of law-biding citizens," he continues.

Why does a person’s Second Amendment right usurp the rights of a 10-year-old girl to be able to go to school without being gunned down and not being able to live a wonderful and productive life?

Moments of silence are not enough. These parents have a lifetime of moments of silence because their children are dead. C’mon folks, with a right comes a responsibility.

Susan Day

Laramie

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus