This Tuesday, the Laramie City Council will introduce an ordinance that, if passed, would unnecessarily eliminate more than 1,000 parking spaces throughout the city of Laramie.
Original Ordinance 2045 would do this by requiring “yellow zones” be created that stretch an arbitrary and unnecessary 20 feet, in every direction, from hundreds of intersections throughout the city.
The supposed purpose of this measure is to enhance visibility at intersections. However, it would be applied even where vehicles are already required to move slowly and/or stop at signals or stop signs. And in areas such as downtown, it would do nothing to improve visibility because downtown buildings preclude motorists from seeing around corners when they are 20 feet away from them. All it would do is needlessly destroy parking.
Another provision, which hopefully is just badly written, prohibits stopping next to any vehicle parked at the curb. It contains no exemption for picking up passengers, transferring cargo between vehicles, aiding a disabled vehicle by attaching jumper cables, delivery vehicles or even for parallel parking (which requires stopping next to the vehicle in front before backing in).
City bureaucrats seem to be obsessed with eliminating parking — even in Laramie’s downtown, which already suffers from a parking crisis — despite the negative impacts this would have on economic development and quality of life. In areas surrounding the University of Wyoming campus, removing parking would push students’ cars farther into residential neighborhoods, plaguing them with noise and congestion.
Laramie will not benefit from making our neighborhoods hostile to visitors or our businesses impossible to patronize. Nor should the city prevent residents from parking near their homes by eliminating on-street parking immediately after cutting requirements for off-street parking.
If this ordinance is to be passed at all, let’s cut the “yellow zones” to a more reasonable 12 feet (or less if there’s a building in the way) and give consideration to residents’ needs as they go about their daily lives.