I was distressed to read last Sunday’s front page article on Joel Senior’s announcement of his run for sheriff with his unsupported accusation that, “The current appointment is the result of a political agenda rather than adequate due process to select the most qualified candidate.”
I don’t know if candidate Senior is familiar with the state law prescribing how vacancies in county offices are filled. The fact is that the process through which Sheriff Applehans was appointed followed the law and then some, adding open applications, screening of candidates and a public forum that are not required by statute.
From candidate Senior’s website, it looks like he has an ambitious agenda: “The county sheriff, being duly elected, has the power to deny enforcement of any federal, state or local laws that do not secure your rights.”
Federal, state and local laws are not made by some alien force. They are made by our duly elected representatives, put in office exactly the same way sheriffs are.
However, candidate Senior apparently believes that he alone as sheriff would have the authority to decide what our rights are and how they will be secured, and would feel free to override the decisions made by majority vote in Congress, our state Legislature or our county commission and city council.
This sounds a lot like the “constitutional sheriffs,” a highly politicized movement styling itself as a brake on government overreach. Translation: The beliefs of an individual sheriff replace the legislative, executive and judicial branches of our representative democracy.
This voter will be looking for sheriff candidates who pledge to uphold our laws, not to remake them according to personal political agendas.