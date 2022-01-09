New year, new habits. Whether you’ve heard it before or this is your first time considering it, shopping local in 2022 will go a long way in helping our economy thrive.
When you keep your hard-earned money in Albany County, you are investing in the unique place you call home. Local businesses provide customized services and recommendations based on your lifestyle and geographic location. They donate generously to support social services and youth activities. In addition, they create jobs that provide opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
According to the Wyoming Department of Revenue, in 2021 Albany County residents spent $70,474,316 online. This is a 1,340.78% increase from the $4,891,383 spent online by locals in 2017.
Imagine if we shifted just 10% of the value of our online and out-of-town purchases back into the community. Even a small percentage of your spending has the potential to make a big difference in the recovery of local businesses, many of which are owned by our friends and neighbors.
A 2018 trade market profile conducted by the city of Laramie documented $115,920,507 spent outside of Albany County on retail, food and drinking establishments. Consider what $11.6 million would mean for our entrepreneurial ecosystem and government services, including funding for police and fire, education and health, libraries and road maintenance.
Yes, there is something to be said about the convenience of online shopping or the lure of getting out of town. However, more than 30 of Laramie’s local brick and mortar retailers have expanded to better serve you and now offer e-commerce, which means they are open 24/7.
Whether it is a daily necessity, hard-to-find item or a custom creation, Albany County’s businesses are striving to serve you and appreciate your patronage.
Want to see the place you call home thrive? Join me in looking local first in 2022!