I realize that some indictments for the assault part of the Jan. 6, 2021, event are being handed down, but so far no one is being tried for an “attempted insurrection.”
Why not? I think the entire concept of insurrection is extremely serious within a government that considers itself a democracy. An insurrection in a democracy is only an effort to access power by non-democratic means. Part of non-democratic means is ignoring the official results of an election by whatever means — including accusing the process of fraud, often without providing any evidence that an election was fraudulent.
Granted, election fraud is possible simply because any fraud is possible, but just because fraud is a possibility does not assure there was fraud, and one claiming fraud without proof is likely the fraudulent one.
In my opinion, to accuse a competitor of fraud without providing proof is not free speech. I think of it more as slander.
If I were to lose an election and claim that I lost it because the process was fraudulent, I think I should be tried for slander against a competitor. Sue me and require me to prove my claim in a court. A civil lawsuit is not a criminal conviction, but within a democracy it’s sometimes the only a means to an end.
By way of court process, if I am proven to have not slandered someone to win an election, then I will be vindicated. Again, a civil suit is not a conviction, but a lack of action may very well allow for false claims of fraud. And then it is the elections of 2020 all over again. Sue me if I do not provide proof of claim and then let the legal process take its course.
This goes for everyone, from one claiming loss of election in a city council race to a national presidency. For what it’s worth, at least that is how I see it. How about you?